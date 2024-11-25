The Canuck Way
Fansided
Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators

Canucks News

Max Sasson reacts to first NHL milestones after Canucks defeat Senators

Jonathan Bailey
|

Canucks News

Canucks learn valuable team lesson in the absence of Quinn Hughes

Jonathan Bailey
|

Editorials

Jake DeBrusk breaks out and shows Canucks what he's capable of

Paul Taylor
|

Editorials

Update provided on when Thatcher Demko will make first start for Canucks

Paul Taylor
|

News

See more

Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes ejected for making dangerous hit against close friend

Jonathan Bailey

Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators

Canucks Game 19 vs. Senators: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Jonathan Bailey

Collision 2024 in Toronto

Vancouver mayor conflicted on potential Canucks Stanley Cup run

Paul Taylor

New York Islanders v Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller's absence for Canucks not expected to be long-term

Paul Taylor

Rumors

See more

Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks need to steer clear of Nikita Zadorov

Paul Taylor
|

Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators

Not so fast on Canucks getting more financial flexibility from the NHL

Paul Taylor
|
Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals

Canucks reportedly interested in Penguins' top pairing defenceman

Paul Taylor
|
Vancouver Canucks v Anaheim Ducks

Considering the speculation that Canucks could trade Nils Hoglander

Paul Taylor
|

Injuries

See more

Vancouver Canucks v San Jose Sharks

Brock Boeser returns to Canucks practice; What it means

Jonathan Bailey
|

Philadelphia Flyers v Vancouver Canucks

Looking good on the injury front with Brock Boeser

Paul Taylor
|
Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks - Game One

Thatcher Demko joining Canucks for 6-game road trip guarantees nothing

Paul Taylor
|
Chicago Blackhawks v Vancouver Canucks

Star Canucks forward takes an unexpected leave of absence

Jonathan Bailey
|
Vancouver Canucks Training Camp

Prospects

Max Sasson shares emotional reaction to Vancouver Canucks call-up

Jonathan Bailey

Editorials

See more

Nashville Predators v Vancouver Canucks

Kevin Lankinen's star begins to fade as Canucks' home inconsistency continues

Paul Taylor

Chicago Blackhawks v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks mostly continue steady rise up the NHL power rankings

Paul Taylor

Chicago Blackhawks v Vancouver Canucks

Arturs Silovs shines brightly for Canucks in 4-1 win versus the Blackhawks

Paul Taylor

Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks like what they see from Jonathan Lekkerimaki in his NHL debut

Paul Taylor

More Stories

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers

Canucks News

Max Sasson seemingly in line to make his NHL debut with the Canucks

Paul Taylor
|

Chicago Blackhawks v Vancouver Canucks

History

‘I left to win a cup, and I honestly regret that’: The rise and fall of Ryan Kesler’s Canucks career

Miles Bolton
|

Vancouver Canucks v New York Rangers

Canucks News

Canucks Game 18 vs. Rangers: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Jonathan Bailey
|

Vancouver Canucks Training Camp

Injury Updates

Still tough to get too excited about any Thatcher Demko updates

Paul Taylor
|
Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators - Game Six

Canucks News

Canucks Game 17 vs. Predators: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Jonathan Bailey
|
Nov 16, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and forward Pius Suter (24) and forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrate a goal scored by Miller against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks News

3 storylines for the Vancouver Canucks a month and a half into the season

Todd Matthews
|
IHOCKEY-JUNIOR-USA-SWE

Canucks News

Vancouver Canucks give Elias Pettersson a shot... no, the other one!

Jonathan Bailey
|

Chicago Blackhawks v Seattle Kraken

Canucks News

Canucks Game 16 vs. Blackhawks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Jonathan Bailey
|

New York Islanders v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks News

Rick Tocchet apologizes to Canucks fans after another horrific performance at home

Jonathan Bailey
|

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game Seven

Canucks News

He's back! Canucks officially activate Dakota Joshua ahead of Islanders game

Jonathan Bailey
|
Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks News

Canucks Game 15 vs. Islanders: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Jonathan Bailey
|
Nov 12, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) celebrates a victory against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Canucks News

Kevin Lankinen’s Hot Start: How the netminder is setting the tone for the Canucks

Todd Matthews
|