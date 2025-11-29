Updating the goalie situation in Canuck land

There is no way to sugarcoat it, the Canucks are currently in free fall having lost seven of their last nine games, and have allowed less than three goals just once in that span. This begs the question, when will goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen get back in the lineup?

Earlier in the week it was suddenly announced that Kevin Lankinen would be taking a leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons, and that he would not travel with the team for their road trip, which is set to conclude on December 2nd.

With number one goaltender Thatcher Demko out, this was yet another big blow to a Canucks team that has dealt with a plethora of of injuries this season, but earlier in the week Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote delivered some positive news regarding the situation in the crease saying that there is a chance Lankinen will rejoin the team on their road trip.

This now appears to be coming to fruition, as according to Rick Dhaliwal, Lankinen practised on Thursday and is expected to join the team on the road soon. Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin then announced today that goaltender Jiri Patera has been assigned to Abbotsford, which was followed up by Dhaliwal tweet saying that Lankinen could be in goal tonight for the Canucks.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Jiri Patera has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) and F Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2025

Regarding Demko, Adam Foote also said that his prized goaltender was expected to be in Los Angeles on Saturday to begin practising. Demko last played on November 11th, but joined the Canucks on their current road trip as he will be coming up on his third week of being sidelined.

Nikita Tolopilo has been in net for both of the Canucks last two games to decent results, with a win over the high scoring Anaheim Ducks where he made 37 saves on 41 shots, and a 3-2 loss against the San Jose Sharks last night where he was out dueled by young goaltending phenom Yaroslav Askarov.

The Canucks crease situation appears to be trending in a better direction as of now with Lankinen seemingly on the cusp of a return, and Demko travelling with the team and practising, but given the lineup luck the Canucks have had this season, everyone is holding their breath until something is definitive.