Abbotsford Canucks take commanding 2-0 lead with big help from defencemen

The Abbotsford Canucks have quickly jumped out to a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Texas Stars in the Western Conference Final of the Calder Cup playoffs, with Manny Malhotra's troops enjoying some surprise contributions from fringe defencemen.

In Game 1, the 30-year-old Christian Wolanin, with only 86 games of NHL experience, played the hero, scoring on a skittering long-range shot in overtime to swipe a 3-2 win. In Saturday's 1-0 win in Game 2, the heroics were passed on to a fellow tweener blueliner in Akito Hirose.

Hirose, 26, scored the Canucks' lone goal and the game-winner, taking Linus Karlsson's bank pass, rolling right, and flicking a shot through traffic that took a fortunate bounce and handcuffed Stars goalie Remi Poirier on its way into the net.

Between the Calder Cup playoffs and the AHL regular season, Hirose has just six total goals over the last two seasons. But you take the goals where you can get them, and Hirose is just the latest defenceman to make his mark in crunch time. The 26-year-old didn't even play in Game 1.

Canucks fans may recall Kirill Kudryavtsev's game-winning goal in Game 3 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds back on May 7. Add in Victor Mancini's two goals and three assists this postseason, and you start to feel real good about the job Malhotra is doing with this Canucks team and with these defencemen, prospects or not.

Following two decisive wins at home, the Canucks will head to Texas as the Stars host them for a crucial Game 3 at 5 p.m. Monday night.