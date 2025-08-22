When USA Hockey released its 2026 Winter Olympics camp roster this week, two prominent Vancouver Canucks were interestingly left off: Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser. That was indeed surprising — especially after seeing Frank Nazar and Joey Daccord on the list. Demko has been one of the NHL’s top goaltenders for years, but did miss the majority of last season wth various injuries. Boeser had a drop off last year, just one year removed from one of the best seasons of his career.

But the real issue isn’t the snub itself. It’s how some Canucks fans reacted: “Good. Let them rest. Less chance of injury.” That mindset? That’s a loser mentality. And it’s the exact thinking that needs to end, especially after watching mediocre hockey for over a decade.

Vancouver Canucks Players Belong in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympic hockey rosters aren’t filled with “solid” players — they’re filled with the very best in the world. If a Canuck is in Milan in 2026, it means they’re playing at a high level and, in turn, the Canucks are doing well in the standings. Thatcher Demko cracking Team USA would confirm he’s playing at a Vezina-calibre level; if Brock Boeser is selected, it would mean he's scoring at an elite clip. Quinn Hughes is essentially a lock for USA Hockey.

If Elias Pettersson's revenge tour starts successfully, he will be the centrepiece for Sweden, and put him back in the good graces of Canucks nation. Filip Hronek could secure a spot with Czechia, cementing his reputation as a solid top-pairing two-way defenseman. At the same time, Filip Chytil's presence with the same nation would show his bounce-back has blossomed into a full breakout. Add in Marcus Pettersson representing Sweden, and you've got a Canucks roster that isn't just competitive — it's stacked with world-class talent recognized on hockey's biggest stage.

The “Rest and Avoid Injury” Argument Is a Loser’s Excuse

This is where fans need to stop thinking small. For the past decade, the Canucks have been stuck in mediocrity, and it’s conditioned the fanbase to lower expectations. That loser mentality bleeds into the Olympics conversation.

Here’s the truth: winners don’t run from the biggest stage. They embrace it.

Did Sidney Crosby sit out 2010 because of “injury risk”? No — he scored the Golden Goal. Did Roberto Luongo beg out of the Olympics to rest for the Canucks? No — he won gold and came back sharper than ever. Leading the team to the 2011 Cup Finals just one year later.

Stars aren’t scared of competition. They thrive on it. And if Canucks fans truly want greatness, they need to stop hoping their stars sit on the couch and “rest.” That mindset is weak. It’s settling. It’s what losers say when they’re scared of aiming higher.

Vancouver Needs to Demand More

For too long, the Vancouver Canucks have been irrelevant in conversations about the league’s elite. Sending multiple players to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan changes that instantly.

Imagine Quinn Hughes quarterbacking Team USA’s power play. Imagine Elias Pettersson going head-to-head with Connor McDavid in a Canada–Sweden showdown. Imagine Thatcher Demko stealing the crease for the Americans.

That doesn’t just elevate those players — it elevates the entire Canucks franchise. It shows the league that Vancouver is once again loaded with good to elite calibre players.

And fans should be demanding nothing less.

The snubs of Demko and Boeser were interesting, but the bigger issue is the mindset. Too many fans have been conditioned by years of mediocrity to think small. To accept “rest” over “greatness.” To settle for excuses instead of expecting excellence.

If you want the Canucks to matter again, you should be demanding to see their names on Olympic rosters in 2026. Because if they’re good enough to play on the biggest stage in hockey, it means they’re already exceeding in Vancouver.

It’s time for Canucks fans to stop settling, stop making excuses, and start demanding greatness from their players. Enough with the loser mentality.

