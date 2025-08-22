Canucks were right to pass on top UFA forward

The Vancouver Canucks were one of the teams rumored to be heavily into UFA Jack Roslovic this summer.

After the Canucks lost Pius Suter to free agency, there was a hole in their middle-six depth chart. Now, optimistically, Aatu Raty and Filip Chytil could grab the second and third-line center roles. But there are questions about that arrangement.

First of all, Chytil, while a fantastic option at 2C, has questions about remaining healthy. If he can’t stay healthy, he can’t have the same impact on the team he otherwise would.

Secondly, Raty has emerged as the player everyone hoped he could become when he came over in the Bo Horvat trade. But the broader issue here is whether he can sustain production over an 82-game schedule.

So, there’s reason to assume the need for a bona fide middle-six center. However, Roslovic really isn’t that. He would have been a 3C at best. That’s why it seems the Canucks have pivoted in their search for center depth.

That’s the route outline in an August 19 piece in The Athletic. In the article, Thomas Drance describes the Canucks’ decision to pivot, stating that:

“… Roslovic, isn’t likely to be the full-time answer the club requires down the middle of its forward group…”

That assessment led the Canucks to drop the chase for Roslovic. But that still doesn’t solve the team’s need for a 2C. Drance added:

“On that score, the club is actively kicking tires and exploring its options. Vancouver would execute a trade today if the deal returned a credible middle-six centre — even if that centre had more of a defensive bent to their game.”

Where that center is going to come from remains to be seen. But if there’s one team poised to be active in the trade market this season, it’s Vancouver.

Canucks could pull off deal sooner than expected

The Canucks will be looking to upgrade their center depth. There doesn’t seem to be much question about that. However, the situation arises in which players may become available.

That depends on where most teams stand heading into Thanksgiving in late November. Clubs like the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins could all begin selling off pieces if they have a disastrous start.

Then, there are San Jose and Chicago. They could be poised to move pieces in hopes of tanking for the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

However, it’s unclear whether any of the aforementioned teams have a player who could satisfy the Canucks’ needs. Sure, there are options potentially available. But they may not be the right fit.

One thing is certain. If the Canucks get off to a better-than-expected start, they could become huge players in the market. Otherwise, they may end up becoming sellers if things go south from the start.