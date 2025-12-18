Canucks sign formerly undrafted Centre to two year deal

On Monday, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced that the team had signed centre Max Sasson to a two-year contract at $1 million per year.

What does this mean for the team and player?

Most of the recent moves by the Canucks' front office have not been well-received. The degree of disapproval varies depending on fans’ views of the Quinn Hughes return. After dealing their franchise defenceman and captain, it feels inevitable that Vancouver will send out other core pieces as they shift toward their future.

In the interim, the team still has to put a team on the ice for 82 games a season. Sasson provides mid to bottom-six depth at a low price. It’s a low-risk move for the team, and Sasson gets rewarded for his play at the NHL level.

Sasson went undrafted after two years at Western Michigan in the NCAA. He joined Vancouver’s AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, in 2022. He earned a roster spot in Abbotsford and made his NHL debut in November of 2024.

Last season, he spent the majority of his time with the AHL club and was a big part of their Calder Cup run. He didn’t spend much time in Abbotsford this season. After starting the year in the AHL, he was called up to the NHL in mid-October. He has since stayed with Vancouver, and so far has eight points in 29 games.

For an undrafted player to work their way into a one-way NHL contract is a feel-good story. Canucks fans can surely agree, we could use one of those right now.

What’s next?

It’s hard to know exactly how quick or how deep Patrik Allvin and Canucks ownership are willing to tear down for a rebuild. This team has long refused to commit to a full rebuild, even when most fans were hoping for one. With the departure of Quinn Hughes, arguably the best defenceman the franchise has ever had, they are left with little choice.

Who else might Vancouver be looking deal in the coming weeks? Keifer Sherwood and Evander Kane would be likely candidates. The one saving grace of trading Hughes is that the team got a decent return. Three prospects that are all younger than Hughes, and Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2026. It’s not Quinn Hughes, but it’s a start.

In my opinion, the best course would be to stockpile as many prospects and draft capital as possible. If the Canucks can get a prospect and a first-rounder for Sherwood (which is their reported asking price) that would be a huge win. Kane would likely fetch a much smaller return, but they should get what they can.

This could all be wishful thinking. For now, the Canucks are last in NHL points, and the captain is in Minnesota looking to make a deep playoff run. The coming weeks should provide a clearer picture of the Canucks future plans.