Dakota Joshua making encouraging progress for the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks' 2024-25 campaign couldn't have gotten off to a much worse start on Wednesday night. After scoring three goals in less than three minutes during the first period and taking a commanding 4-1 lead, they then collapsed and ultimately lost 6-5 at home in overtime to the Calgary Flames.

However, as much as it won't provide much solace, there was at least some more positive news for the Canucks and their fans off of the ice. More specifically, involving the currently absent Dakota Joshua.

As reported by Farhan Lalji of TSN, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has confirmed to the media that Dakota Joshua will accompany the team on their first road trip of the season. The road trip includes four games, begins on Oct. 15 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and concluding Oct. 22 versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Encouraging news overall

In addition, Tocchet advised that Joshua is expected to skate with the team soon. As much as this is a bit more vague in respect of not offering a definitive timeline, it still also represents positive news regarding the forward after what he has been dealing with.

Canucks (and NHL) fans everywhere were shocked, when it was revealed during September that Joshua had been diagnosed with cancer after a lump was found on one of his testicles. Surgery to remove the tumour was successful, but it was understandable that he would be out indefinitely.

Of course, as with Brock Boeser and his blood clot issue, the most important thing is for Joshua to make a full recovery with his health and go on to live a quality life. It was typical of the player though, that he used the situation to offer a message to men, as he said:

"Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer."

Quality person both on and off the ice

Again, what's most important is that the 2014 fifth round draft pick makes a recovery to full health, but it's still worth noting his importance to the Canucks. Since arriving in Vancouver, he's seen his game and productivity grow, to become an invaluable member of the roster.

Joshua set several personal single-season bests in 2022-23, before repeating the trick the following season. This included career highs of 32 points, a +19 rating and 14:23 of average ice time, in 63 games.

Where the Dearborn, Michigan native really set himself apart though was with his physical game, which included playing regularly on the penalty kill and helping them improve significantly as a unit. Overall, he led the Canucks in hits during the 2023-24 regular season and repeated the trick in the playoffs.

Nikita Zadorov claim of disrespect by Canucks is hypocritical. dark. Next. Nikita Zadorov claim of disrespect by Canucks is hypocritical

Given all of this, Joshua was quite rightly rewarded with a four-year, $13 million contact extension during the offseason. Now, the Canucks and their fans will continue to wait patiently for his impending return to action and when it happens, due to the circumstances, you can expect a loud and positive reception even if his 2024-25 debut is on the road.

Recent Posts