Dakota Joshua undergoes surgery for a cancerous lump
By Paul Taylor
There was some unexpected news released on Tuesday, in respect of forward Dakota Joshua. This news was shared by the Vancouver Canucks via their various social media outlets, including Twitter/X:
Anytime you hear the word 'cancer', it is automatically accompanied by panic and concern. However, it at least sounds as if Joshua is in good hands, as he aims to make a full recovery.
The 28-year-old will miss the beginning of Canucks training camp this week in Penticton, British Columbia, as a result of his surgery. Of course, in the grand scheme of things this is not important, with the main focus understandably being on his health.
An important acquisition for the Canucks
Joshua has proven to be an excellent signing for the Canucks, with his game taking significant steps during his time in Vancouver. He set a whole host of personal single season bests in 2022-23 and then repeated the trick this past season, including career highs of 18 goals, 14 assists, 32 total points, a +19 rating and 14:23 of average ice time per game.
Where the former St. Louis Blue has really made his mark, is with his physical impact for the Canucks on their opponents. He led all players in hits in 2024-25, both during the regular season and the playoffs.
It is no surprise that Joshua's physicality contributed to the team as a whole, including on special teams. Consider that he helped the penalty kill improve from dead last in 2022-23, to tied-17th best this past season.
As a result, the 2014 fifth round draft pick was deservedly rewarded with a four-year, $13 million contract extension in July. He has become an important part of the Canucks roster and the sooner he returns the better, but again of only secondary importance to making a full recovery with his health.