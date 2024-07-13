Training camp in Penticton may well be a lucky charm for the Canucks
By Paul Taylor
There's been a lot for the Vancouver Canucks and the rest of the NHL to take on in a relatively short period of time, since the 2023-24 season officially concluded. This includes the NHL entry draft, the beginning of free agency and development camp.
There's a lot of understandable excitement and anticipation for Canucks fans, following the team's unexpected level of success this past season. As a result they can't wait for the start of training camp, and now we know when and where this will be.
Via the team's official site, the Canucks confirmed training camp will take place from Thursday, Sept. 19th until Sunday, Sept. 22nd, in Penticton, British Columbia. This represents a return to Penticton for training camp, for the first time since 2010.
If fans are wanting to cling onto any lucky omens, consider that the last time the Canucks held training camp in Penticton, they had their most successful season in team history. Their 117 points were the most ever, they won the Presidents' Trophy, and they came up just short in the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games.
Canucks delighted to return to Penticton
Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, is happy to be going back to Penticton. As per the team's official press release, he said: "The facilities are first class, the fans in the interior are very passionate and the players, coaches and staff really enjoy what the city and region has to offer. Our hockey club is committed to growing the game province wide and we really enjoy taking our camp to different cities in British Columbia. We look forward to connecting with our fan base in the Okanagan and using these on ice sessions to set the standard and put in place the structure needed for the start of another season.”
Aside from all on-ice sessions at South Okanagan Events Centre, there will be a blue versus white scrimmage on the final day of training camp. Practice sessions will also be open to the public.
Among the players that fans will be particularly intrigued to watch in action, are new signings Jake DeBrusk, Vincent Desharnais and Derek Forbort. Also on the radar will be the Canucks' two highest draft picks, Melvin Fernström and Riley Patterson, who both impressed during development camp.
Two days after the blue versus white scrimmage, the preseason schedule will begin with a home game against the Seattle Kraken. The Canucks will play six preseason games in total between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4, with two versus each of the Kraken, Calgary Flames and the Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton Oilers.