Brock Boeser not entirely in the clear yet after blood clot issue
By Paul Taylor
Brock Boeser entered last season, with plenty of questions about if he could finally play up to the potential first displayed in 2017-18. That season, he made the NHL All-Star Game and finished second in voting for the Calder Trophy with the promise of more to come, but had yet to fully deliver.
Well, Boeser finally did just that in 2023-24, as he reached the 40-goal mark for the first time in his NHL career to lead the Canucks. He also recorded career-highs of 73 total points and a +23 rating, while finally being selected for his second All-Star appearance.
Unfortunately for everyone concerned though, the 27-year-old's season ended on a sour note. After continuing to lead the Canucks in goals during the playoffs, he was forced to sit out game seven of the second round clash with the Oilers.
A concerning blood clot issue
The reason for this was a blood clot in Boeser's leg, which it subsequently turned out that he sustained as a result of a blocked shot earlier in the Oilers series. His season was over, although the most important thing was that the blood clot wasn't life-threatening.
In addition, it was reported that the issue would also not end the Burnsville, Minnesota native's NHL career and he would be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season. At the same time though, it doesn't mean he's in the clear just yet.
As per a report from Noah Strang of the Daily Hive Vancouver, Boeser is off blood thinners and has resumed contact training. However, the situation will still need to be monitored throughout the coming season.
Now this is entirely understandable as a standard procedure. However, where it does become slightly concerning, is when Strang notes that the 2015 first round draft pick will also have to be careful on flights for away games/road trips.
Again, we appreciate this is standard, but it still alludes to what Boeser went through and how cautious he and the Canucks' medical staff have to be. He will wear compression gear on flights, and use the Normatec to help prevent further potential blood clotting complications.
A favourable travel schedule for Boeser
If nothing else, at least the Canucks' travel schedule is a favourable one, in terms of ranking 14th for most travel kilometres/miles in 2024-25. In an average season, they are usually at or near the top among NHL teams in respect of distance travelled.
There is some debate about what kind of season Canucks fans can expect from Boeser. Some claim last season was a peak, which he will struggle to match.
However, there are others who predict the winger is finally locked in to what he's truly capable of. We believe he will have another strong season, but appreciate the situation surrounding his blood clot issue could compromise his impact.
Overall, it promises to be an important season for Boeser in general, with him in the final season of a three-year deal before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He will of course be aiming for an increase on his current Average Annual Value of $6.65 million, but more importantly, let's hope he gets through this coming season in full health with no worrying setbacks.