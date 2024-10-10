5 Key takeaways from opening night: Canucks vs. Flames

Opening night was supposed to set the tone for the season, and it was a nightmare for the Vancouver Canucks. A 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames, yes, the Flames, is never easy to stomach, and while the offence gave fans something to cheer about, the rest of the game was a mess, to be honest. Here are my five key takeaways from the night:

1. Canucks need Thatcher Demko back – ASAP

Artūrs Šilovs got the nod in net, but let’s be real—he was missing in action. The Flames peppered him with shots, and made the most of the chances they had. On paper, a .769 save percentage is nothing to scoff at and he just doesn’t have that commanding presence that Demko has. The kid looked shaky, and it’s clear that without their Vezina Trophy finalist between the pipes, this team’s defensive struggles are even more glaring. The Canucks need Demko healthy and back in the crease… sooner rather than later.

2. Defensive fragility is still a major issue

The Canucks’ defence looked like it was made of wet tissue paper. The Flames broke through too easily, especially when it mattered most. Every time Calgary ramped up the pressure, Vancouver crumbled. Sure, we’re still extremely early in the season, but these defensive lapses are all too familiar. If they don’t tighten up on the blue line, it’s going to be a looong year.

3. Concentration lapses cost Canucks big

The Canucks’ focus seemed to drift in and out of the game, and the Flames took full advantage. Whether it was losing track of players or failing to clear the zone, these moments of carelessness came back to bite them. Consistency and concentration are key, and on opening night, the Canucks didn’t have enough of either.

4. The offence looked electric

If there’s one silver lining from this game, it’s the offence. Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller (especially Miller), and Brock Boeser showed some serious chemistry. They were flying up the ice, creating chances, and giving Flames goaltender Dan Vladar more than a few headaches. If the Canucks can keep this level of offensive intensity going, we’re in for some exciting hockey—once the rest of the team catches up.

5. Silovs struggled and wasn't ready for prime time

As mentioned earlier, Šilovs just wasn’t up to the task. Maybe it was nerves, maybe he wasn’t prepared, but either way, he looked out of his depth. Demko’s absence is being felt big time. If the Canucks are going to stay competitive in a tough division, Šilovs (or whoever's in net) will need to step up, and fast.

All in all, the offence was fun to watch, but the Canucks can’t rely on outscoring their defensive deficiencies every single game. This team’s biggest question marks are in net and on defence, and unless those are addressed quickly, we could be in for a roller coaster season. Let’s hope Demko’s return is right around the corner, because without him, it’s looking rough.

