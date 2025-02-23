Canucks injury updates: Key forward returns, superstar still injured

After being designated a game-time decision, center Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) draws into the Vancouver Canucks lineup to play his first NHL game since the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, where he featured for Sweden.

Pettersson had not participated in any Canucks practices leading up to Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and his status was apparently so uncertain that the Canucks ran brand new lines rather than use an extra forward, like Arshdeep Bains, as a placeholder at Pettersson's center position.

In any case, the Canucks will gladly accept Pettersson back into the fold early, or on time, as they continue their desperate push for a place in the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. Plus, after recording zero points for Sweden at the 4 Nations, this is a good opportunity for Pettersson to try and set the record straight and get his season back on track.

And if he fails to do that? Well, I would hate to see the number of trade rumours flying around in the days and weeks leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. Remember, Pettersson's trade protection kicks in on July 1. That is effectively the deadline the Canucks have to move him if they want to get anything of substance back.

Quinn Hughes still out for Canucks

As expected, Canucks captain Quinn Hughes remains out of the lineup, even after an apparently frantic push by the United States to bring him aboard as insurance ahead of the 4 Nations final against Canada.

The 25-year-old was never cleared to return to play and, apparently, still is not cleared. Hughes has already logged a non-contact practice and a full-contact practice since the Canucks resumed training, but he is certainly out Saturday against Vegas.

Is a return Sunday against the Utah Hockey Club in the cards for Hughes? It's unclear at this time, but he has traveled with the team for their five-game road trip. Thatcher Demko, on the other hand, has not. That gives us a good idea of what the Canucks are thinking in terms of timeline.