Quinn Hughes returns to Canucks practice despite 4 Nations buzz

Despite being named Charlie McAvoy's injury replacement for the 4 Nations Face-Off final by United States head coach Mike Sullivan, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was present for practice Tuesday, according to local media members.

Hughes, 25, has been out of commission since suffering an injury against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 31, reported only to be an oblique injury. Named to the original U.S. roster for the 4 Nations, Hughes was supposed to feature for his nation alongside former Canucks teammate J.T. Miller and younger brother Jack Hughes but was ultimately replaced by Jake Sanderson due to the injury.

Quinn Hughes in non-contact jersey at Canucks practice — in Vancouver — means he may not be speaking to media today. And may not be joining Team USA. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) February 18, 2025

It is worth noting that, even if Hughes traveled to Boston to meet Miller, Jack, and the rest of the U.S. squad, the team would need to suffer another injury for him to be allowed to play by the NHL. Team Canada had to go through the same process with Thomas Harley when Vegas defenceman Shea Theodore suffered an injury in Game 1 and Cale Makar came down with an illness shortly thereafter.

The irony, of course, is that if the U.S. left the injured Hughes on its roster and called up Sanderson only after McAvoy suffered his injury, Hughes would be allowed to play in the tournament. Because Hughes was not officially included on the roster, he can only play if the U.S. drops to 11 forwards or five defencemen.

Sources say Quinn Hughes flew back to Vancouver from New Jersey only yesterday



Not shocking he doesn't want to hop back on a plane for Boston to potentially watch a game, then back to Vegas for Vancouver's game on Saturday



Even for a pro, that's a lot of miles in the air — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 18, 2025

At the end of the day, though, it appears the Canucks captain is now close to being back healthy and ready to play again. Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reported that Hughes was sporting a red non-contact jersey at practice Tuesday, though it is currently unclear as to whether this is a precaution or an indication of Hughes's current status.

The Canucks deployed Hughes on his regular pairing with Filip Hronek at practice with the team playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday night, so more details are sure to follow.