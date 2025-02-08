Quinn Hughes injury revealed; 4 Nations Face-Off status in jeopardy?

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has not played since the 5-3 Jan. 31 loss to the Dallas Stars - the night J.T. Miller was traded to New York. Hughes briefly left that game with an injury before returning, and now we have a better idea of what his ailment is.

Hughes, 25, is apparently dealing with an oblique injury, David Quadrelli of Canucks Army (and The Canuck Way alum!) reported Friday.

It is also worth noting that Hughes is reportedly an option to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night - the Canucks' last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Hughes, who has been selected to play for Team USA, would make his 4 Nations debut with the Americans on Thursday, when USA plays Finland.

"Quinn is extremely professional. He knows his body and what he can do or not do, so I trust him a lot," said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin. "We're supporting him in his position."

After losing to Detroit in Hughes's first game missed to the oblique injury, the Canucks have ripped off two wins in a row, knocking off San Jose and Colorado by a combined score of 5-1. Most impressive, of course, was the 3-0 shutout of Colorado, so getting Hughes back at some point in the near future could provide the surging Canucks with a serious boost with their playoff hopes on the line in the final weeks of the regular season.

Despite missing games with two different injuries this season, Hughes has 14 goals, 45 assists, and 59 points in 47 games for the Canucks. Oblique strains typically take between two and six weeks to heal, depending on the severity.

Hughes has already missed one week, but with a game on Thursday, his status for Team USA's game against Finland is still up in the air.