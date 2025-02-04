Quinn Hughes injury status and update ahead of Canucks vs. Avalanche

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet has ruled out captain Quinn Hughes for Tuesday night's contest against the Colorado Avalanche, Sportsnet's Brendan Batchelor reports.

Per Tocchet via Batchelor, Hughes is out against the Avalanche, Thatcher Demko is the starting goalie for the Canucks, and Carson Soucy has a chance to return to the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch against Detroit.

Soucy might play.

Hughes, 25, last played the night J.T. Miller was traded - Jan. 31 against the Dallas Stars - recording one assist in 23:26 of ice time and leaving and returning to the bench during the game.

Prior to this injury, Hughes was on an eight-game point streak and had recently been named the NHLPA Player of the Week for his standout efforts. The reigning Norris Trophy winner has 14 goals, 45 assists, and 59 points in 47 games this season, but with his current injury struggles, Hughes is unlikely to repeat the sensational 75-assist, 92-point season from a year ago.

Although the nature of Hughes's injury is unclear, it is worth noting that Hughes has been spotted donning a splint on his left hand multiple times, including as recently as when he was arriving at the stadium prior to the game against Dallas.

Defenceman Elias Pettersson filled in for Hughes against Detroit, and it is likely the Swedish youngster reprises that role against the Avalanche on Tuesday night. As noted above, there is a chance that Tocchet replaces Pettersson with the veteran Soucy to establish some sort of rotation at the position.