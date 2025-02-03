Quinn Hughes a surprise inactive for Canucks vs. Red Wings

Despite dressing and participating for warmups, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was ruled out for Sunday night's home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Hughes, 25, was previously determined to be a game-time decision, and this decision was apparently made after the Canucks defenceman participated in warmups with his teammates. Defence prospect Elias Pettersson filled in for Hughes on a pairing with veteran defender Noah Juulsen.

Additionally, in another surprise, defenceman Carson Soucy was scratched for Pettersson and Juulsen, even with Hughes out. Soucy, 30, scored his second goal of the season in a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday night.

In more positive news, all of the Canucks' newcomers, bar Vittorio Mancini, made their debuts for Vancouver against Detroit. Marcus Pettersson, Filip Chytil, and Drew O'Connor all dressed for the Canucks, with Pettersson playing on the top defence pairing with Tyler Myers. Chytil slotted in as the second-line center with O'Connor on the left wing.

Through two periods, Chytil, acquired from the New York Rangers, led the Canucks' forwards in ice time, with 12:12. Pettersson, Myers, Filip Hronek, and Derek Forbort lead the way for Canucks overall vs. the Red Wings.

Pettersson, 20, earned his first NHL point with a primary assist on Pius Suter's first-period tally, his 14th goal of the season. Alex DeBrincat replied for the Red Wings two minutes later, while defenceman Ben Chiarot gave Detroit a 2-1 lead in the second period with his third goal of the year.

More updates will be provided on Hughes's status as they become available.