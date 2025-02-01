Canucks trade two roster players, draft pick for top Penguins defenceman

Even after the J.T. Miller trade, the Vancouver Canucks are not done making moves.

The Canucks traded the conditional 2025 first-round pick they acquired from the New York Rangers, defenceman Vincent Desharnais, forward Danton Heinen, and prospect Melvin Fernstrom to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenceman Marcus Pettersson and forward Drew O'Connor, the teams announced.

Pettersson, the Penguins' No. 1 left-shot defenceman, gives the Canucks a bonafide top-four blueliner truly capable of slotting in behind captain Quinn Hughes. The 6-foot-4, 28-year-old defenceman is in the last year of his contract with a $4.025 million cap hit, which means that general manager Patrik Allvin and the Canucks will need to work to re-sign him after the end of the season.

It is worth noting that Allvin served as the Penguins' director of amateur scouting, assistant general manager, and interim general manager during Pettersson's time in Pittsburgh.

Pettersson scored a career-high four goals and 30 points in 82 games last season and has three goals, 15 assists, and 18 points in 47 games so far this season.

O'Connor, 26, is a 6-foot-3 forward who figures to slot into a middle-six role with the Canucks, replacing the ineffective Heinen. O'Connor broke onto the scene for the Penguins last season when he scored 16 goals, 17 assists, and 33 points in 76 games, providing Pittsburgh with some reliable supplementary scoring.

However, the Wayne, N.J., native has taken a step back with the rest of the Penguins this year; O'Connor has just six goals, 10 assists, and 16 points in 53 games. It might be a failure if the Canucks fail to extend the 26-year-old, though if he does not pan out, Allvin and Co. are not obligated to bring him back to Vancouver.