Canucks trade J.T. Miller to Rangers for Filip Chytil, others in big package

According to multiple reports, the Vancouver Canucks have traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers for a package that includes center Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini, and a protected first-round pick.

In addition to Miller, the Canucks are also trading defenceman Erik Brannstrom and prospect Jackson Dorrington to New York.

Brannstrom, 25, last played for the Canucks on Dec. 31, recording an assist in 17:40 of ice time in a 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Brannstrom played 28 games in a limited role with the Canucks this season, scoring three goals, five assists, and eight points.

Dorrington, 20, is an unsigned defence prospect who was drafted 176th overall by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Playing for Northeastern University, Dorrington has two goals, eight assists, and 10 points in 23 NCAA games.

As for the newest Canucks, Chytil, 25, has been an NHL regular since the 2018-19 season but has struggled greatly with injuries despite all his talents. The Czech forward was limited to just 10 games last season, scoring six assist and going scoreless in six postseason contests.

Chytil has 11 goals, nine assists, and 20 points in 41 games with the Rangers this season and scored 22 goals, 23 assists, and 45 points in a breakout 2022-23 campaign.

Mancini, a key addition to the deal for the Canucks, is a 6-foot-3, 229-pound, right-shot defenceman who is currently playing his first full season of professional hockey in North America. The Hancock, Mich., native impressed enough in training camp and in the preseason to earn some NHL playing time with the Rangers, scoring one goal, four assists, and five points in 15 games.

Mancini was pulled off the ice for the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night with the trade approaching completion; he has three goals, seven assists, and 10 points in 23 games in the minors this season.

Draft pick is Top-13 protected this year.



No retention.



Rangers really like Miller, and made it happen — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2025

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports the first-round pick acquired by the Canucks in the Miller trade is top-13 protection. Additionally, the Canucks did not retain any salary on Miller's contract.

The trade has not officially been announced by the Canucks or Rangers at the time of this writing.