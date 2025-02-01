J.T. Miller out for Canucks vs. Stars as trade talks begin to intensify

According to multiple reports, including from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, J.T. Miller will be scratched for Friday night's game against the Dallas Stars as a trade with the New York Rangers draws close.

Hearing talks are intensifying with Vancouver and the Rangers on JT Miller — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 31, 2025

Miller was a late scratch by the Canucks, reports Dhaliwal, and was approached to waive his no-trade clause. Miller obliged the Canucks' request.

The Canucks reportedly previously requested the Rangers include Braden Schneider in a Miller trade, but New York refused on more than one occasion. It was also reported that Rangers center Mika Zibanejad refused to waive his no-move clause to facilitate a trade with the Canucks.

Miller, 31, was drafted 15th overall by the Rangers in 2011 and spent parts of six seasons there, scoring 72 goals, 100 assists, and 172 points in 341 games before being dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Miller is in the second year of a seven-year, $56 million ($8 million AAV) contract he signed with the Canucks on Sept. 2, 2022, complete with his full no-move clause until 2027.

Miller has been asked to waive his no- trade clause and said yes — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 31, 2025

Daily Faceoff NHL insider Frank Seravalli adds that other Canucks players and prospects are following Miller to New York as part of the trade package for the Rangers.

Sounds like other #Canucks pieces and prospects are going with Miller to #NYR as part of a package.



Larger deal this time around. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 1, 2025

Update: Pending official trade call, J.T. Miller has been traded to the New York Rangers.

This is a developing story.