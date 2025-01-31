Former Canucks star traded again, acquired by Flyers in big package deal

The Calgary Flames traded former Vancouver Canucks sniper Andrei Kuzmenko, forward Jakob Pelletier, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Joel Farabee and center Morgan Frost, it was announced Thursday night.

Kuzmenko, 28, began his NHL career with the Canucks in 2022 after a signing a one-year, entry-level contract worth $950k on July 13, 2022. The former KHL star opened his North American account with a bang, scoring 39 goals, 35 assists, and 74 points in 81 games, thanks in large part to an astronomical 27.3% shooting percentage.

Kuzmenko struggled after the Canucks changed hands and swapped out Bruce Boudreau for their current head coach, Rick Tocchet. Kuzmenko recorded only eight goals, 13 assists, and 21 points in 43 games for the Canucks last season whilst seeing his average ice time dip by almost two full minutes.

Half a season into a two-year, $11 million ($5.5 million AAV) contract extension, Kuzmenko was dealt to the Flames alongside defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick (Matvei Gridin), and a 2024 fourth-round pick (Flyers prospect Heikki Ruohonen) in exchange for 39 total games of Elias Lindholm.

Kuzmenko has one year remaining on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit and was previously teammates with Flyers star Matvei Michkov during his KHL days with SKA St. Petersburg in 2021-22. The former Canucks star has four goals, 11 assists, and 15 points in 37 games this season despite playing in a limited role in Calgary.