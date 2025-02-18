Vancouver Canucks get more bad news on latest Thatcher Demko injury

According to multiple reports, Vancouver Canucks starting goalie Thatcher Demko (lower-body) will not travel with the Canucks for their upcoming five-game road trip, which starts Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Demko, 29, is reportedly week-to-week with his lower-body injury and will be evaluated again by the Canucks when the team returns from their road trip next Saturday. Demko last played for the Canucks on Feb. 8, making six saves against Toronto in 10 minutes of action before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen.

Thatcher Demko (lower body) won’t be making the upcoming road trip with the team, will be reevaluated when the #Canucks return from Seattle next weekend.



It’s not the knee. Officially “week-to-week”, per team spokesperson. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 18, 2025

Should Demko miraculously be cleared by the Canucks' training staff on Saturday, March 1, he will have missed exactly four weeks with his latest injury. However, as seems to be common with this organization and this player, an injury not believed to be serious is now rapidly developing into a recovery timeline of a month with room to become even longer than that.

Lankinen, of course, started two games for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, so those minutes are only more tread on his tires, too.

As a result of Demko's burgeoning injury situation, the Canucks announced Tuesday that Arturs Silovs has been recalled from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks on an emergency basis. With Lankinen just returning from the 4 Nations, fellow Abbotsford goalie Nikita Tolopilo joined Silovs and the Canucks for practice.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Nils Aman, F Arshdeep Bains and D Elias Pettersson have been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL). G Artūrs Šilovs has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) on emergency basis and G Nikita Tolopilo will join the team as a practice… — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2025

The fact that Demko is still injured and will continue to be injured is obviously a concern, and especially so given Silovs's level of play in the NHL this season before Demko initially returned to game action.

The goalie position is greatly taxing on the body, and Demko has already had to alter his preparation and training methods due to the popliteus muscle injury. The two-time NHL All-Star is not getting any younger and continues to rack up minor injuries following his knee rehab, which can only be a bad sign moving forward.