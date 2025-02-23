Canucks Game 56 Preview vs. Golden Knights: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Now that the 4 Nations Face-Off, we return to our regularly scheduled programming with the Vancouver Canucks (26-18-11) kicking off a five-game road trip with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (33-17-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Although this is the first game back from the break, Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen, the recipient of a shiny new five-year contract extension, goes between the pipes with Thatcher Demko injured again. Aside from Lankinen, though, the lineup is in a bit of flux due to injuries.
Canucks Game Lineup
Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Arshdeep Bains
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Golden Knights on Saturday night. The 29-year-old is 19-8-7 this season, including 3-1-1 in his last five starts. Lankinen has a 2.53 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts in 32 starts.
Golden Knights Game Lineup
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Victor Olofsson
Raphael Lavoie - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad - Brett Howden - Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill, a 4 Nations winner with Rick Tocchet and Canada, is confirmed to be the Golden Knights starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night. With this start, Hill will match his career-high for starts in a single regular season with 35. The 28-year-old is 20-10-4 this season with a 2.64 GAA, a .900 save percentage, and two shutouts.
How to watch the Canucks game
Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, and SCRIPPS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.