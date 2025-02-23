Canucks Game 56 Preview vs. Golden Knights: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Now that the 4 Nations Face-Off, we return to our regularly scheduled programming with the Vancouver Canucks (26-18-11) kicking off a five-game road trip with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (33-17-6) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Although this is the first game back from the break, Finland goalie Kevin Lankinen, the recipient of a shiny new five-year contract extension, goes between the pipes with Thatcher Demko injured again. Aside from Lankinen, though, the lineup is in a bit of flux due to injuries.

Canucks Game Lineup

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Arshdeep Bains



Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy



Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Golden Knights on Saturday night. The 29-year-old is 19-8-7 this season, including 3-1-1 in his last five starts. Lankinen has a 2.53 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and four shutouts in 32 starts.

Golden Knights Game Lineup

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Victor Olofsson

Raphael Lavoie - Tomas Hertl - Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad - Brett Howden - Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson - Nicolas Roy - Keegan Kolesar



Nicolas Hague - Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin - Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak



Adin Hill, a 4 Nations winner with Rick Tocchet and Canada, is confirmed to be the Golden Knights starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night. With this start, Hill will match his career-high for starts in a single regular season with 35. The 28-year-old is 20-10-4 this season with a 2.64 GAA, a .900 save percentage, and two shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, and SCRIPPS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.