Canucks Game 47 Preview vs. Oilers: The McDavid-less rematch

After choking an opportunity to stack multiple wins in a row, the Vancouver Canucks (20-16-10) have lost three of their last four games and will now have to rematch the Edmonton Oilers (29-15-3), although superstar forward Connor McDavid will be held out of the contest due to his suspension. This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams this season.

The Canucks are not expected to make any lineup changes, though it appears that Kevin Lankinen will return as the starting goalie now that Arturs Silovs has been returned to the AHL. Defenceman Elias Pettersson and forward Linus Karlsson have been brought up from Abbotsford.

Canucks Game Lineup

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Mark Friedman

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Oilers on Thursday night after battling a small illness. Lankinen last played for the Canucks on Jan. 14 and is 16-8-6 this season with a 2.63 GAA, a .903 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Oilers Game Lineup

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Viktor Arvidsson

Zach Hyman - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner - Noah Philp - Kasperi Kapanen



Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson



Calvin Pickard is confirmed to be the Oilers' starting goalie against the Canucks on Thursday night. Pickard has won each of his last three starts and has an 11-4-0 record overall this season with a 2.53 GAA and .897 save percentage.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet West. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.