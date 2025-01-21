Within all the chaos the Canucks might also trade Brock Boeser

There's all kinds of speculation right now, about where J.T. Miller is going to be traded to, with teams mentioned including the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes. It really is a stunning turn of events, just in respect of how good the Vancouver Canucks were last season, and with hopes genuinely high heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

However, almost lost within the chaos and adversity currently engulfing the Canucks, is that there is a possibility Brock Boeser might also be moved ahead of the Mar. 7 trade deadline. Yes, you read that right, this is a team which could soon be without both their top goal-scorer and top overall points producer from last season.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin meet with the media on Monday and among other things, was asked about the urgency to get Boeser signed before the trade deadline. As per Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Insider, Allvin said:

"We know Brock and the conversations, and evaluating, again, two sides to it. It’s gotta work for both sides long term and anything could happen here, I guess any day."

What's the big deal?

In its own right those comments might not sound too bad as such, particularly with Allvin also saying he has an excellent relationship with Boeser's agent. However, what if no deal is forthcoming as we edge ever closer towards Mar. 7, especially considering the two-time NHL All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season?

Then throw in some of what Boeser himself said just days earlier, as reported by Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. He said:

"Any team that's not doing well, there's going to be changes. I haven't played to my best this year, and I expect better for myself and, you know, I'm a UFA at the end of the year. So they could look at me and be like, 'He's the easy guy (to trade) right now."

Now yes, Boeser hasn't quite performed at the same level as last season, when he had career-highs of 40 goals, 73 overall points and a +23 rating. By comparison, in 2024-25 he has thus far produced 15 goals, 28 total points and a -10 rating in 38 games,

How injury issues are potentially impacting negotiations

In a general sense this isn't bad production as such for a player in the top-six, especially one who missed seven games due to sitting out with a concussion. However, when you've attempting to negotiate a lucrative contract extension, any slight negative can potentially compromise Boeser's position.

Along these lines, the Canucks had already decided to put contract extension talks with the 27-year-old on the back-burner and see how he performed in the early going of the 2024-25 campaign. Harsh or not, this was connected to the blood clot issue he suffered during last season's second round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers and with him not yet being entirely in the clear.

Boeser is painfully aware that this season has not gone as planned for either himself individually, or the Canucks team as a whole. Also as per MacIntyre, he said:

"I definitely didn't picture it like this. After last season, we learned a lot and we have an understanding of how to win. And I feel like we still know that, but we're just not doing it, and it's frustrating."

Boeser maintains confidence in his abilities, considers himself a leader, and wants to remain in Vancouver for the long-term. However, with Allvin saying a decision needs to be made about whether to sign or trade the 2015 first round draft pick (as noted by MacIntyre), there is the very real possibility the Canucks will be minus two top-six All-Star-level talents come Mar. 7.

