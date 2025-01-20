Quinn Hughes continues his assault on the Canucks history books

Throughout all the trials and tribulations of this tumultuous season for the Vancouver Canucks, the one positive consistent has been the play of Quinn Hughes. Suffice it to say, but the team captain has continued to ascend and show why he is the cornerstone piece of this franchise.

Last season saw Hughes lead all NHL defencemen with a career-high 92 points, and he became the first ever Canucks player to win the Norris Trophy. if it's possile however, he's on course to have an even better campaign in 2024-25, with him even receiving some Hart Trophy consideration.

As the 25-year-old -- yes he really is still that young -- continues to improve and dominate games, he has also taken aim at a number of franchise records for defencemen as a byproduct. For example, as we wrote about last month, he is taking aim at the all-time record for points by a Canucks blue-liner.

Canucks legend Alex Edler

This record is currently hold by Canucks legend Alex Edler, who produced 409 points during his 15 seasons in Vancouver. At the time of writing however, Hughes is on 383 points, putting him just 26 behind and well on course to catch and surpass Edler before the end of this season.

On the subject of chasing Edler down for a milestone mark by a Canucks defenceman, Hughes has already managed that once this season. Also covered by The Canuck Way back in December, he moved past the Sweden native's mark of 310 assists and as things stand now has 328 helpers.

It really is insane just how well the 2018 seventh overall draft pick is performing, with him having the chance to surpass his 92 points from last season, despite having missed four games. Consider that his 50 points through 41 games projects to 95 over the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Hughes could become the first player to repeat as Norris Trophy winner since Nicklas Lidstrom, who won the award three consecutive seasons between 2005-06 and 2007-08. While there are other factors to consider, Hughes is only two points behind Cale Makar and one back of Zach Werenski at the time of writing, despite having played six and five fewer games respectively. (He leads all defencemen with 38 assists.)

Quinn Hughes and his pursuit of other franchise milestones

Returning to franchise records for a defenceman, Saturday night saw Hughes score two goals and take home the First Star of the Game, as the Canucks surprisingly but also deservedly beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. For the blue-liner specifically, he now has 12 goals on the season and seems well-positioned to beat the career-high 17 he scored in 2023-24.

However, as noted by Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News, the Orlando, Florida native also has a chance to equal the Canucks single-season record for goals by a defenceman. He currently projects to 23, which is the mark Adrian Aucoin reached in 1998-99.

While we're at it, let's also add that Hughes' two goals against the Oilers came on the power play, the first time by a Canucks D-man since Yannick Weber back on Apr. 9, 2015. It really does seem like there isn't anything he can't achieve on the ice.

More focused on team success

It won't surprise Canucks fans though, that all Hughes was bothered about was getting a crucial win, with the team struggling so much to do so since the end of November. (Just seven wins in their past 22 games.) As per Kevin Woodley of NHL.com, he said:

"I think everyone in here is excited, and it's a big one. We needed it and it shows a lot of character in our group, especially with all the stuff that's been going around last couple weeks, and how our last two games went. They're a really competitive team, and so are we so that's what we showed."

When it comes to character, no one has more of it on the Canucks roster, than Hughes. It's why the team still has a chance at the playoffs, and why he's going to chase down a lot of franchise milestones by the time he's finished playing in Vancouver.

