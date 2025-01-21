McDavid, Myers suspended 3 games each for Canucks-Oilers incident

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Monday that Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers were each suspended three games for their roles in the melee that transpired at the end of Saturday night's game between the Canucks and Oilers.

McDavid received his three-game suspension for cross-checking Canucks forward Conor Garland, who held the Oilers captain down on the ice twice in the dying seconds of the game, in the head. McDavid was assessed a match penalty, while Garland and Mattias Ekholm were assessed matching roughing penalties for a splinter scuffle in the aftermath.

As for Myers, he and Evan Bouchard traded slashing penalties before Myers's cross-check to Bouchard's face landed him a match penalty and three-game suspension.

Pending the results of any potential appeal, Myers will be eligible to return after the Canucks' home game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The 34-year-old will also miss Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, as well as Thursday's rematch date with the Oilers.

Myers was previously suspended for three games for boarding Montreal Canadiens forward Scott Gomez on March 12, 2012, so he does have some history as a repeat offender in this instance.