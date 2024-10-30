Canucks captain Quinn Hughes reacts to second 'Hughes Bowl'

For just the second time ever in the NHL, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will share the ice surface with his two younger brothers, New Jersey Devils superstar forward Jack Hughes and blossoming young defenseman Luke Hughes. Appropriately, the biannual meeting has unofficially been dubbed the "Hughes Bowl".

Because of injury, this is only the second time the three brothers have played together and against each other in the NHL. Jack Hughes, who has battled with injuries throughout his NHL career, missed last year's Devils home game against Quinn and the Canucks on Jan. 6.

"I think all of us have traits that are the same and, obviously, differences that make us different or unique," the Canucks' Quinn Hughes said of himself and his two brothers. "(Jack and Luke) have a great friendship. They live together and they do a great job together. Luke's probably a little bit more relaxed at times, and Jack's like... I don't know. They're both pretty funny guys."

Will these Canucks games against Jack, Luke, and the Devils ever lose their luster, even after two or more times?

"Probably not," Quinn said on Tuesday. "I'm just excited to meet them and hang out with them tonight and (Wednesday) will be a business day."

Luke Hughes has played against Quinn and the Canucks just twice in his NHL career, recording a power play goal in the first meeting and an assist in the second. Jack Hughes has had his older brother's number in the NHL, dumping seven goals, six assists, and 13 points on the Canucks' heads in just seven meetings.

As for the Canucks' captain? He's a defenseman, so he is not exactly going to compare to brother Jack. In his eight career games against the New Jersey Devils, Quinn has eight assists and zero goals.

Quinn Hughes and the Canucks will host Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, and the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night (TV: Sportsnet One, Radio: Sportsnet 650).