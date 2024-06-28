Quinn Hughes wins James Norris Trophy on the same day that Vancouver Canucks re-sign key players
What a day it has been for the Vancouver Canucks! Quinn Hughes won the James Norris Trophy. No one in Vancouver Canucks history has ever won this award, and he won it the first time he was nominated. Hughes received 172 out of 194 first-place votes.
The 24-year-old Hughes thanked everyone within the Canucks organization and his teammates. Hughes congratulated his fellow nominees, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Caleb Makar of the Colorado Avalanche. Josi won the Norris Trophy in 2020, and Makar in 2022.
Hughes also thanked his family including his brothers, 23-year-old Jack and 20-year-old Luke who both play for the New Jersey Devils. (Luke finished third in voting for the Calder Trophy.) Quinn Obviously, Hughes is a class act and an integral part of the Canucks future, but he was not the only Canucks player making news on Thursday.
Quinn Hughes was not the only Canucks player who made news today
The Canucks have been busy in the past 24 hours signing soon-to-be free agents before the July 1 deadline. Among those signed was defenseman Tyler Myers who signed a three-year deal valued at $9 million. The pieces continue to come together. Dakota Joshua was signed earlier in the day for a four-year deal valued at $3.25 million annually.
Nikita Zadorov is still unsigned, but fans hope after the NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday, a deal gets done. Zadorov's agent Dan Millstein reportedly has 15 clients at the draft, 6 are projected to go in the first round.
If the Canucks re-sign Zadorov, fans may be dancing in the streets and counting the days until September when hockey returns to Rogers Arena. He is the player fans want to see wearing a Vancouver Canucks uniform for the entire 2024-2025 season.
Congratulations to Quinn Hughes and to previously announced Jack Adams Award winner Coach Rich Tocchet who was also recognized at the NHL Awards ceremony on Thursday night.