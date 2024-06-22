Vancouver Canucks announce 2024 preseason schedule
The Vancouver Canucks recently announced the 2024 preseason schedule. It consists of six games, three at home and three away, beginning on September 24 and running through October 4. One of the home preseason games (on September 25 against Calgary) will be played at Abbotsford Center. Tickets for the preseason home games will go on sale soon.
The Canucks face three teams in the preseason, the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers whose 2023 season is still ongoing. The preseason schedule release was met with excitement from the Canucks fanbase, but there are still plenty of questions about the 2024 team yet to be answered.
The most significant question is will Nikita Zadorov be a member of the Canucks. With less than 10 days until the July 1free agent deadline, time is ticking for the two sides to agree to a deal before Zadorov hits the free agent mark.
The 2024 preseason schedule is out; who will be on the Vancouver Canucks roster?
Media outlets believed that we would know something before June 20, but that day came and went with no information about a Zadorov contract.
Many wonder if the team will announce if the two sides cannot reach a deal before July 1. Fans check social media multiple times daily for news on this Zadorov front. Zadorov is one of a list of soon-to-be highly sought-after free agents including Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua whose future with the Canucks hangs in the balance.
With the Edmonton OIlers in the throes of winning the Stanley Cup, fans are thinking two things. The first is that the Canucks were an unexpected success story in 2023 whose exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs could be from the eventual Stanley Cup champions, and the second is to bring the Stanley Cup home to Vancouver in 2025. The winning combination of coaches appear to be on staff so getting the players right is the issue the Canucks have to get right over the next couple of weeks.