Canucks Game 9 vs. Devils Preview: Lineups, Notes, and How to Watch

In the last of three straight games against Metropolitan Division opponents, the Vancouver Canucks will host the visiting New Jersey Devils at the Rogers Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with the next coming on the road on March 24.

The Canucks have been very poor against the New Jersey Devils overall in recent seasons, going 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. It is worth noting, though, that the Canucks have been better against Wednesday night's opponents recently, compiling a record of 2-2-1 in the last five meetings.

Projected Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Daniel Sprong



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen



Arturs Silovs has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Devils and will make his first start in over two weeks, dating back to the 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 15. Silovs is facing the Devils for the first time in his NHL career.

Projected Devils Game Lineup

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter - Erik Haula - Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar - Justin Dowling - Nathan Bastian



Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon - Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler - Johnny Kovacevic



Jacob Markstrom is expected to face his old Canucks teammates on Wednesday night in a goalie battle with Silovs. Devils defenseman Luke Hughes has played against brother Quinn twice in his fledgling NHL career and has recorded one point in each.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet One and MSG Sports Network. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.