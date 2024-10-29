Canucks give Arshdeep Bains a big opportunity with Elias Pettersson

Head coach Rick Tocchet and the Vancouver Canucks are still looking for ways to get scoring out of one of their forward lines, namely the one that features superstar forward Elias Pettersson. After Nils Hoglander was removed from Pettersson's line during Monday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Tocchet is ready to give rookie forward Arshdeep Bains that opportunity.

Bains, 23, recently scored his first NHL goal, which also happened to be his first NHL point, on Oct. 26 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 victory. Bains's goal gave the Canucks a 4-2 lead at the time, so it stood as the game-winning goal, as well.

Bains has only one point in his five games this season - the aforementioned game-winning goal - but it has been a slow go for a number of other Canucks players, too. His new linemate, Elias Pettersson, is one of those Canucks players.

Pettersson, 25, has played in all eight games for the Canucks so far this season, but has managed to score just one goal, three assists, and four points in those eight games. It is still early, but Pettersson is on pace to finish the season with just 41 points, which would be the worst mark of his NHL career (in a full season, that is) by a whopping 25 points. Pettersson's shooting percentage (8.3%) is just over half of his career average (16.5%), so he clearly isn't right. That is a pretty substantial drop off.

How Bains helps Pettersson

In his short time as a professional hockey player, Bains has endeared himself to his coaches and teammates as the ultimate hard-working forward, doing whatever he can in any role to help his team win. With the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL, Bains featured on both the power play and the penalty kill.

Hoglander has had a very up-and-down start to the season, and from a stylistic point of view, Bains is not all that much different from him. Tocchet appears committed to having two two-way, forechecking wingers play with Pettersson, with the other being veteran forward Conor Garland.

Pettersson experienced some success last season playing with Hoglander and the now-departed Ilya Mikheyev, who was also known for his speed and forechecking capabilities. Tocchet has clearly identified Hoglander as the line's main detractor at this point in time, and perhaps the undrafted Bains has the requisite jump in his legs to help generate some offense and create puck possession opportunities.

Dakota Joshua up next?

Per Noah Strang of Daily Hive Vancouver, forward Dakota Joshua, who is progressing in his rehab from an offseason battle with testicular cancer, was also given some practice reps at this left wing spot next to Pettersson and Garland.

Dakota Joshua is also getting some run in this spot — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) October 29, 2024

It is currently unclear how close Joshua is to returning to game action, though it is worth noting that he has already shed his non-contact practice jersey and has been skating with the team in formal practice sessions for some time now.

Joshua's return will obviously be a big boost for a Canucks team that needs it, and it is clear that Tocchet is not 100% settled on his line combinations in any part of the lineup.