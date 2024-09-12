The Canuck Way
10 Highest-paid defencemen in the NHL and how Quinn Hughes compares

We take a look at which blue liners are paid most in the NHL and where Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes fits in, in the grand scheme of things.

By Paul Taylor

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game Seven
Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game Seven / Derek Cain/GettyImages
When it comes to Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks fans don't need any persuasion about his standing as one of the best blue liners in the NHL. For them, it's a foregone conclusion.

In this respect, Hughes took his game to new heights in 2023-24, as he enjoyed a career year. Among other things, his career-high 92 points led all defencemen, while his single-season best +38 rating was fourth-best among all NHL players full stop.

In respect of the team as a whole, the 24-year-old's first year as captain -- the 15th in team history -- saw the Canucks total their third-most points in franchise history. They outscored opponents by 37 goals when he was on the ice at five-on-five, and won their first division title since 2012-13.

Hughes proves to be the NHL's best blue liner

When it was all said and done, Hughes won the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top defenceman. He is a truly special player and when you consider how young he still is, he should be a fixture in the Canucks lineup for a long time to come yet.

Along these lines, it's interesting to see how the two-time NHL All-Star measures up to other defencemen, when it comes to how much they earn. Here is how he compares to the top 10 best-paid blue liners in the league, based on Average Annual Value (AVV):

Rank

Player

Team

AAV (USD)

1

Erik Karlsson

Penguins

$11.5 million

Tied-2

Drew Doughty

Kings

$11 million

Tied-2

Rasmus Dahlin

Sabres

$11 million

4

Zachary Werenski

Blue Jackets

$9.583 million

Tied-5

Seth Jones

Blackhawks

$9.5 million

Tied-5

Charles Mcavoy

Bruins

$9.5 million

Tied-5

Adam Fox

Rangers

$9,5 million

8

Darnell Nurse

Oilers

$9.25 million

9

Roman Josi

Predators

$9.059 million

Tied-10

Dougie Hamilton

Devils

$9 million

Tied-10

Cale Makar

Avalanche

$9 million

25

Quinn Hughes

Canucks

$7.85 million

Clearly the Canucks are getting a good deal with Hughes, who is only halfway through his current six-year, $47.1 million contract. However, once this concludes following the 2026-27 season, there's no denying he will receive a substantial and well-deserved pay rise.

Hronek's new deal further proof of Hughes' value

For now though, the Canucks must take advantage of the value they are receiving for the Orlando, Florida native. They are aiming to build on last season and become a genuine contender, and he is certainly a key component in this ambition.

There are plenty who believe the Canucks overpaid for Filip Hronek, after signing him to a eight-year, $58 million contract extension back in June. However, aside from being one of their best defencemen, his AAV of $7.25 million is noticeable for still being lower than what Hughes receives at $7.85 million per season.

One of the fortes of coach Rick Tocchet is defence, and the Canucks proved this by allowing the sixth-fewest goals in 2023-24. Hughes is extremely important in contributing to this, and no matter what he costs, the team is getting and will get an excellent deal for their money.

