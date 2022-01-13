Canucks' Brock Boeser takes another encouraging step in return from injury

The Vancouver Canucks are starting to get good news on the injury front. Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reported on Monday morning that injured winger Brock Boeser, who has been out since suffering an apparent head injury on Nov. 7 against the Los Angeles Kings, shed his non-contact practice jersey as he aims to return to the lineup.

Boeser, 27, was injured after taking an illegal check to the head from Kings forward Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot was suspended three games for the incident, though Boeser has already missed three weeks of game action due to the injury. Fortunately for Boeser and the Canucks, it appears a return to the lineup is now within striking distance.

Will Brock Boeser have new role in Canucks lineup upon returning?

Before he suffered his injury, Boeser was a staple on the Canucks' top line alongside J.T. Miller, who is also no longer in the lineup as he tends to some personal matters. Even with Boeser practicing as normal, MacIntyre reported that head coach Rick Tocchet was leaving the top unit of Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Kiefer Sherwood intact.

Brock Boeser in full-contact jersey skating with Teddy Blueger and Danton Heinen at Boston University. Coach Rick Tocchet isn’t messing with the DeBrusk-Pettersson-Sherwood top line. Whether or not Boeser plays vs Bruins tomorrow, he looks ready. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) November 25, 2024

In the absence of Miller, Boeser skated alongside versatile center Teddy Blueger and spark plug winger Danton Heinen. With the Canucks having one more day before Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins, it is likely Tocchet provides a more detailed update on Boeser later on Monday or before the game on Tuesday.

The simple fact that Boeser is practicing on a line with two players who are sticking in the lineup in Blueger and Heinen probably suggests that a return will be sooner rather than later. It is worth noting that Boeser was never placed on injured reserve, so the Canucks will not be forced to send down a player like Max Sasson or Arshdeep Bains when he is ready to return.