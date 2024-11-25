Max Sasson reacts to first NHL milestones after Canucks defeat Senators

After being called up from the AHL on Thursday, Vancouver Canucks rookie undrafted forward Max Sasson made his NHL debut on Saturday, earning a primary assist on Teddy Blueger's second period goal. That was all Sasson was able to accomplish in his 7:49 of ice time, but it still makes for a pretty successful NHL debut.

The 24-year-old shared the emotional family reaction to his big news on Friday, revealing that dad was screaming and crying over the phone after hearing of Sasson's call-up to the NHL. The elder Sasson had even more to cheer about on Saturday night, making a special weekend even more memorable.

Max Sasson’s dad is FIRED UP! pic.twitter.com/zI2tsO2Jhr — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 24, 2024

"I'll remember it as a really special night," Sasson said of his NHL debut after the Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-3. "For my family, for myself, for all my friends, people I've been with in hockey and life watching. It's super special, and these guys make it easy. They're super excited for me to play my first game and just felt super comfortable."

Max Sasson pranked by Canucks teammates

During his postgame interview with Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet, Sasson was pranked by a few of his Canucks teammates, who were apparently aiming to put a stamp on the momentous occasion with a comedic twist. Two different players walked by Sasson to scope out the scene during the interview, and after Bukauskas wrapped it up, another Canucks player walked by and gave Sasson a hand of shaving cream to the side of the face.

Add it to the list of things Sasson will remember from Saturday night. Sasson's dad was also going crazy in the stands during the game after his assist and was sitting next to who appeared to be Sasson's identical twin brother. Maybe Sasson was able to appear in two places at once?