Canucks learn valuable team lesson in the absence of Quinn Hughes

In team sports, such as hockey, you often win as a team or lose as a team. The Vancouver Canucks won as a team on Saturday night, defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in the absence of captain Quinn Hughes, who was questionably assessed a match penalty and ejected after playing only five minutes.

With Hughes out of the game, the Canucks had to rely on Filip Hronek, who played a season-high 27:38, Erik Brannstrom, who played a season-high 20:57, and Tyler Myers. Each of the three experienced defensemen chipped in ice time on the power play and the penalty kill, and Myers and Hronek each recorded secondary assists in the win.

Superstar center Elias Pettersson appears to be rounding back into form, posting two assists for the second consecutive game. The 26-year-old has points in four straight after scoring his fifth and sixth goals of the season on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Overall, Pettersson is up to a more respectable six goals, nine assists, and 15 points in 16 games.

Canucks depth scoring comes to life in win over Senators

In the absences of top forwards Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller, other Canucks stepped up to the plate. Marquee offseason addition Jake DeBrusk scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season, including one on the power play, and added an assist for good measure. Undrafted rookie forward Max Sasson recorded his first NHL point in his first NHL game, spinning and making a great pass onto the tape of Teddy Blueger, who dispatched the puck for the Canucks' second goal.

And last but most certainly not least is Kiefer Sherwood, who is surprisingly already up to six goals and has worked his way up to the Canucks' top forward line alongside Pettersson. Sherwood had one goal and one assist against Ottawa, giving him points in four straight. The former Nashville Predators winger also leads the NHL in hits with 126. The next-closest player is Jeremy Lauzon, who has only 99.

The Canucks learned a valuable team lesson sans most of their star players on Saturday night. When the group buys into the system, executes, and plays hard, it's easy to win. It's cliche, to be clear, but Rick Tocchet has a role for every player. Sometimes injuries (or ejections...) change things, but that is the benefit of being prepared. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready.