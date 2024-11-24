Jake DeBrusk breaks out and shows Canucks what he's capable of

It was bad enough that the Vancouver Canucks prepared for Saturday night's game in Ottawa without the likes of Brock Boeser, J.T. MIller and Thatcher Demko. All were key to last season's run which produced the third-highest points total in franchise history, and their collective absence would compromise any team.

However, the situation got even worse with 7:31 remaining in the first period against the Senators, when Quinn Hughes received the first five-minute major and game misconduct of his NHL career. While nobody believes he was purposely trying to injure Josh Norris -- the two are good friends -- it still meant the Canucks had to play the rest of the game without their best player so far this season.

Fortunately for everyone concerned, the Canucks pulled together to continue their remarkable road record in 2024-25, as they went on to beat the Senators 4-3 and improve to 7-1-0 on their travels. For all their faults this season, no one can deny the collective mental fortitude of this team.

There were plenty of individuals who deserved praise including Erik Brännström, who filled in well for Hughes. Max Sasson grabbed a primary assist on his NHL debut, Filip Hronek excelled, and Keifer Sherwood recorded two points as he was awarded the Second Star of the Game.

DeBrusk shows his worth

However, the best Canucks player on the night was Jake DeBrusk, who finally showed why he was signed during the offseason to a seven-year, $38.5 million deal. Making up a new first line along with Sherwood and Elias Petterrson, he excelled in a combo which collectively produced seven points.

DeBrusk had struggled to begin this season, with no goals and just four assists during nine games in October. However, he's begun to find his feet (skates) since the calendar turned to November, as he gets more settled in on his new team.

Not that the 28-year-old doesn't still need to work on areas of his game, including getting more involved in the physical side of things. However, Saturday night saw him take his game to another level, with his first three-point performance as a member of the Canucks, including two goals which helped him take home the First Star of the Game.

When speaking to the media postgame, DeBrusk was asked if he had a feeling early on that he was going to have a special night, but played it down. As per the team's official site, he said:

"I mean two goals isn't that special. It's a great game don't get me wrong. ... I mean I think it was more so of my game kind of building. I knew I was going to break through, and it was great play. The first (goal) was an easy tip and the second one was all Woody, and the third one (the assist) was all Woody as well."

Good friends until the action begins

There was a nice moment before the game, when DeBrusk caught up with Senators goalie Linus Ullmark. The two had been teammates for the three previous seasons with the Boston Bruins.

DeBrusk was asked jokingly if he had warned Ullmark about what was coming. He said:

"We were just catching up on his family and stuff like that. (But) I was asking him for one, as I hadn't scored in a bit. So I was asking him, but insane that it's one of those things where it's weird seeing him on the other side. I'm so used to him being on our side ... It was great to see him, I miss him. I wish him the best, but obviously tonight I tried to get one on him and was lucky enough to get two."

It's just one game, but Canucks fans will be hoping Saturday night signals DeBrusk taking his game to a higher level on a more regular basis moving forward. Certainly the signs are there, and playing alongside Pettersson and Sherwood could prove key.

Next. Update provided on when Thatcher Demko will make first start. Update provided on when Thatcher Demko will make first start. dark

To be fair, DeBrusk is fifth on the team in points and tied-third in +/- rating, but more is expected just based off the contract he signed to come to Vancouver. For what it's worth, his 13 points through 19 games have him projected to surpass his single-season high of 50 from the 2022-23 campaign.

Recent Posts