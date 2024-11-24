Update provided on when Thatcher Demko will make first start for Canucks

Despite missing key personnel and performing below what they're capable of, the Vancouver Canucks continue to find ways to keep picking up points. After a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Ottawa, they stand at 10-6-3 and just one point out of a playoff spot with games in hand on the three teams above them in the Western Conference standings.

The things is though, that the Canucks cannot keep relying on their current formula to win games indefinitely. At some point they need to start playing more akin to how they did during last season, if they are to be genuine contenders come playoff time.

Chief among this necessary improvement, is better overall play from the goaltender position. (With all due respect to Kevin Lankinen, who kept the team afloat at the beginning of this season.) Following Saturday's slate of action, the Canucks are only ranked 23rd in average goals allowed per game and a lowly 24th in team save percentage.

Which brings us to Thatcher Demko, who has been out ever since an injury in Game 1 of the first round during last season's playoffs against the Nashville Predators. The Canucks have undoubtedly missed his commanding presence between the pipes.

No history of such an injury in hockey

Unfortunately, even allowing for Demko seemingly being injury-prone, the Canucks have been dealing with an unusual issue. His torn popliteus muscle in the knee is something which has rarely been encountered in sports, particularly in hockey.

As such, everyone concerned has had to be extremely cautious and patient, with the final say ultimately coming down to last season's Vezina Trophy runner- up in terms of when he will play again. Along these lines, there have been a couple of encouraging recent updates in respect of his progress.

The first, is Demko finally returning to full practice with his teammates. The second, is accompanying the Canucks on their six-game road trip out East, which began on Saturday in the nation's capital.

That the two-time NHL All-Star is with the team for their road trip, surely alludes to making a start in net at some point soon right? Well ... not so fast.

So when will Demko actually play?

As we wrote on Thursday, it was cautioned that Demko joining the Canucks on their travels did not guarantee anything. And now comes an update which seems to indicate, we were correct to state this. (Not that we want to be correct on this particular matter.)

The update on when Demko is likely to get his first start came courtesy of NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, during the Saturday Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada. As per Sportsnet, he said:

"The biggest question for the Canucks is, do they want to start him for his first game at home? With everything they have there, would it be more comfortable for them to start him there?"

Now we are always willing to listen to what Friedman has to say. As we've written before, he's one of the most well-respected and connected hockey journalists within the sports media world.

Why wait until the Canucks return home?

Still, we find it interesting that the Canucks would take Demko on the road, and then not use him until they return home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 6. That's essentially another two weeks away.

If the 28-year-old is going to be ready to go before then, why wait just so he can start his first game at home? Sure it would be special moment to be cheered onto the ice by the home fans at Rogers Arena, but we're pretty sure his ego doesn't need such a boost to resume his playing career.

Demko is mentally strong enough to deal with any adversity of facing his first action in front of a hostile crowd on the road. Heck, he's already proven his mental fortitude by battling back after yet another injury.

Ultimately, unless there is some specific medical reason related to Demko's injury, the Canucks should not wait until they return to Vancouver to start him. Now is not the time for fanfare or sentiment; if he's ready to go then get him back in net, because the team needs him back more than ever.

