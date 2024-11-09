Tanner Jeannot banned 3 games for illegal hit against Brock Boeser

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday evening that Los Angeles Kings winger Tanner Jeannot has been suspended three games for the illegal check to the head that injured Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser.

The NHL Department of Player Safety released a 90-second video explaining in great deal why Jeannot was given the suspension. "Jeannot finishes a high, hard check that cuts across the front of Boeser's body, missing his core and making his head the main point of contact on a hit where such contact was avoidable," the narrator said. "This is an illegal check to the head.

"It is important to note that both elements of the Illegal Check to the Head rule are satisfied on this play. First, the head is the main point of contact. While there is some contact with Boeser's body, Jeannot's shoulder makes direct and forceful contact with Boeser's head, and it is the head that absorbs the majority of the force of this check. Second, the head contact on this play is avoidable.

Los Angeles’ Tanner Jeannot has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head against Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. https://t.co/ahC7rFox9F — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 8, 2024

"It is Jeannot who is in control of this hit, and he chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Boeser, missing his core and making his head the main point of contact."

To briefly summarize, Jeannot earned his suspension due to the injury he caused in tandem with the illegal nature of the hit. Boeser played just 3:14 for the Canucks on Thursday before being forced to exit the game. No timetable has been provided for his recovery at this time.