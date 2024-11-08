Canucks star forward injured after cheap shot hit vs. Kings

Star Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser sustained an apparent head injury after a a cheap shot hit from Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot in the first period of Thursday night's game; he will not return to the game, as announced by the Canucks.

Boeser, 27, played 3:14 of ice time, including 1:25 on the power play, and recorded one shot on goal before being forced to exit the game.

The Canucks forward suffered his injury retrieving a loose puck along the left wall, as Quinn Hughes pressured Kings forward Andre Lee in the neutral zone and tapped the puck along to Boeser, who was trailing and supporting the play. Jeannot then appeared from the blueline, making a half-baked attempt to reach out his stick before continuing in his current path and clipping Boeser in the head, which was the primary point of contact on the hit.

Tanner Jeannot was issued a match penalty for this hit on Brock Boeser. pic.twitter.com/TmL47Ae2Xt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2024

Jeannot's hit was late, and he made no effort whatsoever to try to avoid contact or continue chasing the puck as a forechecker. As a result, Jeannot was given a five-minute major match penalty and subsequently ejected from the game.

Because Jeannot was given the match penalty for his selfish and reckless play against Boeser in Thursday night's game vs. the Canucks, he will be automatically subjected to a disciplinary review from the NHL, enforceable up to and including a fine and/or a suspension from playing.

Boeser had six goals, five assists, and 11 points in 11 games this year for the Canucks prior to suffering the unfortunate injury against the Kings on Thursday night.