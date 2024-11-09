Canucks trade Daniel Sprong to the Kraken for... nothing. Why?

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday evening that veteran winger Daniel Sprong has been traded to the Seattle Kraken for... literally nothing, also known as the legendary future considerations.

Sprong, 27, had been in and out of head coach Rick Tocchet's lineup this season, but recently established himself for the Canucks, appearing in each of Vancouver's last five games. However, Sprong also played a season-low 11 shifts in Thursday night's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings and failed to crack 10 minutes of ice time for the second time in his nine appearances this season. Before the trade, Sprong managed one goal, two assists, and three points, including an assist on Arshdeep Bains's first NHL goal.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin did not have much to say of the Sprong trade aside from, "We would like to thank Daniel for his time here in Vancouver. With his help, our team has started the year in a positive way, and we wish him the best in Seattle."

The timing of the Canucks trade is curious, given the fact that Brock Boeser was injured by an inexcusable cheap shot hit from Tanner Jeannot on Thursday night. Theoretically, the Canucks would need an offensively-oriented right wing like Daniel Sprong now more than ever, but that ship has already sailed in less than 24 hours.

Sprong now returns to a Kraken team for which he played 82 regular season games from 2021-22 to 2022-23, amassing a total of 27 goals, 25 assists, and 52 points. Sprong's 21 goals and 46 points for the Kraken in 2022-23 were career-highs.

By moving on from Sprong without taking on an additional contract, the Canucks have managed to save $975k against the salary cap. However, without a corresponding call-up from AHL Abbotsford, the Canucks have only 10 healthy forwards on the active roster. The exclusions would be Boeser, of course, and Dakota Joshua, who is nearing a return to game action.

In that case, perhaps a promotion for 2022 No. 15 overall pick Jonathan Lekkerimäki is in the cards? The 20-year-old Swedish sniper has five goals, two assists, and seven points in seven AHL games this season and had a decent training camp performance to boot. If the Canucks are looking for offense to replace Sprong and now Boeser, there is no better internal option than the young Lekkerimäki.