Why the Canucks recalled top AHL forward under emergency conditions

The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday afternoon that they have recalled forward Linus Karlsson from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks under emergency conditions.

Winger Conor Garland is currently a game-time decision with an unspecified injury, and center Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with a concussion, according to Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet. Should Garland and Chytil both remain out of or be pulled from the lineup, the Canucks would have less than 12 healthy forwards on their roster.

This, by rule, creates the emergency conditions necessary to bring Karlsson up from the AHL. Once the conditions expire, the Canucks will be required to move Karlsson back to Abbotsford.

Should Karlsson draw into the lineup for Garland against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, he will make his first NHL appearance for the Canucks since a 3-0 shutout of the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 4.

Karlsson, 25, scored his first NHL for the Canucks a few weeks back, potting the game-winner in a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 30 and earning assists for Tyler Myers and Quinn Hughes.

The Swede has been dominating the AHL this season, tearing off 21 goals, 13 assists, and 34 points in just 30 games down in Abbotsford. Karlsson has goals in four of his last five games, making him the logical choice to join the NHL squad in its time of need.

Patrik Allvin and the Canucks recently rewarded Karlsson with a one-year contract extension, keeping the star AHL forward in the Vancouver organization through the 2025-26 season.

Karlsson has yet to truly break through at the NHL level, appearing in just 13 total games between this season and last season, with his first NHL goal serving as his only point in the big leagues thus far.

Höglander rotating in with Sherwood in the bumper spot on PP2 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 18, 2025

According to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet, Karlsson was also placed on the second power play unit in place of Garland ahead of Tuesday night's game against Winnipeg.

Karlsson practiced as the net-front player, while the remainder of the power play unit consisted of Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, Filip Hronek, and Tyler Myers. Fellow Swede Nils Hoglander rotated with Kiefer Sherwood in the bumper position.

As for the top power play unit? No surprises there. Jake DeBrusk, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes are running the show.

The Canucks host the Jets at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.