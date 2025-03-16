Filip Chytil injury update: Canucks forward out vs. Utah, possibly longer

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil suffered an apparent head injury after absorbing a disgusting hit from Jason Dickinson while playing against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night, with the latest injury update confirming Canucks fans' worst fears.

According to Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet via Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet, Chytil has suffered another concussion and will miss Sunday night's pivotal matchup against the Utah Hockey Club. However, it is still undetermined as to whether Chytil will accompany his Canucks teammates on their upcoming six-game roadtrip.

Rick Tocchet says Filip Chytil is out tonight with a concussion. Said he felt okay today, but is in the protocol. They’ll see how he is over the next 48 hours before deciding if he’ll go on the trip. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 16, 2025

"Rick Tocchet says Filip Chytil is out tonight with a concussion. Said he felt okay today, but is in the [concussion] protocol," Batchelor reported on X. "They’ll see how he is over the next 48 hours before deciding if he’ll go on the trip."

Batchelor also noted that referee Kendrick Nicholson and linesmen Jonathan Deschamps and Tommy Hughes, who called Saturday's game against Chicago, will be on hand to call Sunday night's Canucks game against Utah.

Worthy of noting that 3 of the 4 officials who worked the #Canucks game against Chicago last night will be on the ice again for today’s crucial wild card showdown with Utah. Referee Kendrick Nicholson and linesmen Jonathan Deschamps and Tommy Hughes. — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 16, 2025

Hockey fans stormed to social media Saturday to lament the number of missed calls, especially regarding Dickinson's illegal hit against Chytil that went unpenalized entirely. Referee Justin Kea will be replaced by referee Chris Schlenker for the game against Utah on Sunday night, according to the roster report available on the NHL Media site.

Chytil, 25, has a long and documented history of concussions, including those that limited him to just 10 regular season games with the New York Rangers a season ago.

Since being acquired from the Rangers in the J.T. Miller trade, Chytil has scored two goals, four assists, and six points in 15 games for the Canucks.