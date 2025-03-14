Vancouver Canucks sign top AHL forward to 1-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday morning that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with top AHL forward prospect Linus Karlsson worth $775k, keeping him in Vancouver through 2025-26.

Karlsson, 25, has emerged as a reliable NHL and AHL tweener option for the Canucks in recent seasons, appearing in four NHL games last season and nine NHL games this season, scoring one goal.

The 6-foot-1 winger, originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks 87th overall in the third round of the 2018 draft, has also quietly developed into a dominant scoring presence in the AHL.

Last season, his second full year in North America, Karlsson scored 23 goals, 37 assists, and 60 points in 60 regular season games while adding two goals in six postseason contests.

Splitting time between the AHL and NHL this season, Karlsson has racked up 19 goals, 13 assists, and 32 points in just 28 AHL games, showing even further growth in the offensive zone.

By signing Karlsson to the one-year contract extension, the Canucks avoid the possibility of losing one of their top AHL snipers to free agency. Because Karlsson has only 15 NHL games to his name, he would have been a Group 6 unrestricted free agent.

Now under contract with the Canucks for another year, Karlsson will be a restricted free agent in 2026, meaning the Canucks can tender him a qualifying offer to retain his services.

Karlsson is currently second amongst Abbotsford Canucks forwards in scoring, trailing only top center prospect Aatu Raty, who has 15 goals, 21 assists, and 36 points in 37 games.