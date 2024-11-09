Canucks make two surprising roster moves; Top prospect stays put... for now

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Saturday morning that center Nils Aman and winger Arshdeep Bains have been recalled from the AHL Abbotsford Canucks, which means top forward prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki stays put... for now.

After the injury to Brock Boeser, combined with the Daniel Sprong trade, many, including myself, postulated that this signaled the start of the Lekkerimäki era in Vancouver. We were wrong. In any case, there is some inherent risk in bringing up Lekkerimäki, mainly the same issue that plagued Sprong: being reliable and earning the trust of Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet.

Fortunately for Tocchet and Co., Aman and Bains were both up with the Canucks recently, so both players know what will be demanded of them at the NHL level in their respective roles.

Now that Aman and Bains are back, here's how things are shaking up at practice, as noted by Sportsnet's Brendan Batchelor:

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Aman - Aatu Raty - Arshdeep Bains

Dakota Joshua



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais

Noah Juulsen



Thatcher Demko, Kevin Lankinen, Arturs Silovs

It will be interesting to see how Tocchet plans to deploy the fourth line of Aman, Bains, and Aatu Raty going forward in the absences of Boeser and Dakota Joshua. The three forwards are all 24 years old or younger and have a combined 150 regular season games of NHL experience, so it is a very green line for a Stanley Cup contender at the moment.