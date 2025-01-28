Why Rutherford pulled the curtain back on Canucks' Miller-Pettersson saga, and what it means

Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford has officially kicked the door down regarding the drama between his star players, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson. Not only did Rutherford address the issue in black and white, but he also candidly discussed a solution to it and what that looks like for the Canucks.

Firstly, is this Miller and Pettersson ordeal actively affecting the team? "Yes," Rutherford told The Globe and Mail. "Yup."

So, the saga in Vancouver has been dragging out for quite a while now. As indicated by Bruce Boudreau and a number of others, the Canucks have had this thorn in their side at least since Boudreau took the job at the end of 2021. This means that we are heading into Year 4, at least, of this rift, or whatever you want to call it.

That all said, the Canucks are out of a playoff spot after 49 games with a 22-17-10 record, and this is after a 2023-24 season that saw them finish with a 50-23-9 record, 109 points, and a 100-point-scorer in Miller (104). Pettersson was not far behind with 89,

Neither player will touch those figures this year, barring a miracle. Miller has nine goals, 25 assists, and 34 points in 39 games. Pettersson has been even worse, with 11 goals, 20 assists, and 31 points in 43 games.

“We’re talking about two of our top players. Certainly, our two best forwards," Rutherford said. It can really be tough on a franchise – not only present but into the future – when you’re planning on peaking this team into a contending team and then you find out that’s not going to happen. Or, at least, it’s not going to happen with the group we have now. Then you have to put together a new plan.”

Based on these comments, it would seem that Rutherford and the Canucks have already decided that a move will be made. This is now a matter of when, not if.

“When you don’t have chemistry, it’s hard to be that consistent team because there’s too much going on in the room for everybody to concentrate on what they’re supposed to do."

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has already gone out of his way to absorb some of the shrapnel flying around due to the situation at hand but, at the end of the day, that isn't fair to him or the fans. Now that the Canucks have backed themselves into a corner in this saga, they will have to deal one or both of Pettersson and Miller with the 31 other NHL teams knowing they absolutely have to make a move and will make a move.

“We’ll have to do the best we can in trades,” Rutherford assessed. “Whatever assets you get in return, you may turn them into something else. And we have to work our way back into being a contending team.”

Working their way back to being a contending team is not exactly inspiring given the Canucks have made the playoffs twice in the last decade. But this is now the reality, and there's no escaping that.

Rutherford is now signaling to the rest of the NHL that the Canucks are open for business; come and get these players.