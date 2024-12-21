Quinn Hughes gives classy response to recent drama between Canucks stars

After former Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau confirmed that there was, and apparently still is, a problem between star forwards Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, the Canucks, as well as the team's leaders, have nowhere left to hide.

One way or another, the organization will, at some point, have to face the noise. Canucks captain and superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes was noble to be the first one to step up to the plate after morning skate on Saturday, and his insights showed accountability and were refreshing to hear.

"I think it's been a lot of learning for everyone in here. Everyone knows what the reports are out there, but I think that everyone expects a lot from each other," Hughes explained on Saturday morning. "There's times where I get upset with Millsy. There's times where I get upset with Petey. There's times I get upset with Hronek. That doesn't mean I don't love those guys, and vice versa. I'm going to make some bad plays, they're going to make some plays where I wish they saw me here or saw me there.

"Over the course of playing together for six years, I think that those things are normal and they're going to happen. As far as my leadership, I think just continuing to keep everyone on the yellow brick road and on what our ultimate goal is, which is, short-term, having a good game tonight, and long-term, being a successful team and getting in the playoffs."

How the Canucks are managing Miller, Pettersson going forward

Hughes and the Canucks have all but acknowledged the issue, but now what? Neither Pettersson nor Miller are scoring any goals or making the superstar impacts on games they're used to making, and the Canucks have games to win.

After losing to Utah and Vegas in consecutive games, the Canucks lead the Utah Hockey Club by one point and are barely clinging to a wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference.

"100%, I believe it's workable and I know it's workable. We saw it last year, very evident," Hughes continued, sharing his perspective of his two Canucks teammates. "I think that both of them have been going through their own struggles this year. I believe in both of them. I think they're great players, great people. Like I said, there's times where we all get into it, but it is a family in here, and we just got to continue to push forward and play the way we want to play. If there's a positive looking forward to this, I think Petey and Millsy would both say they haven't played their best hockey this year and we're still where we are in the standings."

The Canucks, with Hughes, Pettersson, and Miller, will host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a golden opportunity to put the past behind them and start anew right before the holidays.