Report: Canucks will trade J.T. Miller, Devils not an option anymore

The Vancouver Canucks suffered another embarrassing loss on Thursday night, this time in the rematch against the Edmonton Oilers sans Connor McDavid. Five goals unanswered in an eventual 6-2 loss, and it added more gasoline to the fire that is the Canucks.

With that, of course, comes with more Canucks trade rumours, and more specifically, J.T. Miller trade rumours. According to one source, Miller will get traded, it just depends on to whom and how soon that takes place.

“It's not a matter of if he will get traded; it is a matter of when at this point,” a source told Responsible Gambler. “It is coming to a head, and it is going to be very interesting, and the feeling is it happens before the 4 Nations.”

It had been reported previously that the New Jersey Devils held a significant interest in trading for Miller but they, like the New York Rangers, required salary cap retention to even consider such a deal. Plus, prized defence prospect Simon Nemec was a non-starter in negotiations, according to the same article from RG.

“If Vancouver wasn't willing to retain Miller's salary for the Rangers, why would they do it for other teams?” the source questioned. “Even with a rising salary cap, the Devils must look down the road. They have many positions they need to think about. It is not just about this season. Salary structure is important to their GM. Why risk adding those dollars when you need to pay it out to foundational pieces?”

As for another potential trade fit for Miller and the Canucks in the same Division, the Carolina Hurricanes have emerged as the leading candidate to secure Miller's services for this season and beyond.

“He would fit in perfectly in Carolina and Rod Brind'Amour's system with the ability to move up and play wing or center,” a source said to RG. “They need a guy who can produce that way and bring a little more fire to the group. It always seems like it's the coach bringing the fire to the group; doesn't it need to be a player bringing the fire to the group?”