Vincent Desharnais retains confidence in what he can do for the Canucks

Vincent Desharnais was signed by the Vancouver Canucks, in large due to his potential as a shutdown defenceman. So it was somewhat ironic, that he was shut down by head coach Rick Tocchet after just one regular season game with the team.

Desharnais had a tough debut, in the Canucks' 6-5 overtime loss versus the Calgary Flames. He was tied with a team-worst -2 rating, had the fewest minutes of ice time among all blue liners (13:11) and was subsequently a healthy scratch for the next game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Canucks did go on to play better defensively in the 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers, but we wouldn't perceive this an an indictment against Desharnias per se. It's no secret Artūrs Šilovs had a nightmare against the Flames, and Kevin Lankinen provided more stability versus the Flyers.

No doubt for Desharnais

In any event, Desharnais retains confidence in his abilities, as he explained while speaking to the media on Saturday following practice. Talking about how the Canucks also have belief in him, as per the team on social media, he said:

"It's exciting. That's the thing, they didn’t scratch me because I’m not good enough, or because they don’t believe in me, or I’m not in the plans. I’m in the plans, I know that. I know I’ve got better in me and I can keep getting better every day like I've mentioned to you guys before. I know my ceiling still has a lot of room to grow, and days like yesterday, they’re great for me because that’s how I get better."

It helps that Desharnais has already faced plenty of adversity during his career and come through the other end positively. This can be summed up by beating the odds of being a seventh round draft pick, to become a regular in the NHL and help his team advance to the Stanley Cup Final, as he did last season with the Edmonton Oilers.

This is why Desharnais can remain positive and roll with the punches, even after being a healthy scratch so early into his time with the Canucks. He said:

"If you care, you obviously get frustrated with it because I think I can play every game. But it’s the business, it’s the business aspect of it. I’ve been in this position too many times to lose focus. Like I said, I’m in the best league in the world. There’s some good D-men and I think it just shows the depth that we have here. Yesterday, I got better. I was skating, I got a good workout in, and that’s how you kind of get over that."

Always working on getting better

Certainly, Desharnais' mentality combined with his work ethic, have helped him out a lot in dealing with any issues. He said:

"On a daily basis I’ll just try to get better and better. Kind of everywhere I’ve been, every year in my career so far, I’ve had a slow start, and I just pick it up. I work, I work, I work and at some point I feel more confident and the goal is just to help the team win."

Desharnais was mostly in the third pairing for the Oilers, although he did see some playing time in the second pairing with Darnell Nurse during last season. As per The Athletic's Thomas Drance, there was actually some debate on the hulking defenceman joining Quinn Hughes on the top pairing in Vancouver, but this ultimately came to nothing.

Total transparency

What was most refreshing during Desharnais' media scrum on Saturday, was how open and honest he was. Discussing the change in his focus on his game since entering the NHL, he said:

"That's my biggest thing, I felt like I was focusing on things I couldn’t really have power over. And the last year or two, I’ve been focusing more on myself and what can I do to improve and to get better. And when I’m scratched, what’s in my power right now? It’s not to pout and say, ‘Why me?’ (Instead), just put the work boots on and get better and next time your numbers on the board, be ready."

There is no doubt Desharnais will be back in the lineup sooner than later. After agreeing a two-year, $4 million deal with the Canucks we called him an underrated signing, and this still holds true.

However, if there is anything which might help Desharnais out, it might be the injury to Tyler Myers. Yes, Myers avoiding a potentially scary injury and has only been listed as day-to-day, but if this absence is what it takes for the former Oiler to get back into the lineup, anticipate him bouncing back from his performance against the Flames and taking full advantage of the opportunity.

