Canucks' Tyler Myers 'day-to-day', avoids scary injury

Despite suffering what looked like a scary-looking lower-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night, it looks like disaster has been averted for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.

Myers, 34, played just 36 seconds of ice time before ending up in an awkward collision with Flyers winger Joel Farabee, which threw him down to the ice in a significant amount of pain for several minutes.

Despite the Canucks defenseman being ruled out of the contest against the Flyers early in the second period, Myers looks like he will be just fine.

CanucksArmy's Jeff Paterson reported on Saturday afternoon that Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Myers will be "day-to-day" for now and is unlikely to have suffered a significant injury.

Paterson also observed that, in Myers's absence, Vincent Desharnais practiced on the second defense pair alongside Carson Soucy, while Noah Juulsen filled in on the third defense pair next to Derek Forbort.

It is worth noting that, at least for now, the Canucks are down to six healthy defensemen. General manager Patrik Allvin did not bring up another defender from Abbotsford to replace Myers, which is either a good indication of the 34-year-old's health going forward or a reflection of the team's salary cap situation.

At the time of this writing, the Canucks have just $451,000 in current cap space, which could prohibit them from adding another player to the active roster if needed. The retained salaries on the Tucker Poolman and Ilya Mikheyev trades are currently taking a toll on Vancouver's cap situation but, with a little luck, the Canucks will manage to stand the test of time.