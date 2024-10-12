Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night, keeping weight off his right leg as he was escorted off the ice.

Myers, 34, played just 36 seconds against the Flyers before going down in a crumpled heap, grabbing at his right leg after an awkward collision with Joel Farabee.

After spending a considerable amount of time in pain on the ice, the Canucks' trainers, forward J.T. Miller, and defenseman Derek Forbort were able to get Myers up and assist him off the ice and down the tunnel.

Roughly midway through the second period, the Canucks announced that Myers would not return to the game, but did not specify the nature of the injury.

NBC Sports Philadelphia color commentator Brian Boucher, a former goalie and a 13-year NHL pro, noted on one of the replays of Myers's collision with Farabee that the hulking defenseman's knee hyperextended on impact.

Reserve defenseman Noah Juulsen already drew into the Canucks' lineup at the expense of newcomer Vincent Desharnais after the Game 1 loss to the Calgary Flames, so if Myers is to miss any time for the Canucks at all, Desharnais will be the next man up.

Additionally, with Myers injured, the Canucks will have only six healthy defensemen on their roster. Because the team has only roughly $441,000 in cap space, calling up a replacement, or at least a depth option, will prove challenging for the Canucks and general manager Patrik Allvin.

This is a developing story.